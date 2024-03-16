Mumbai News: Nair Dental Hospital Building Opens After 100-Day Delay |

Mumbai: After a long wait of 100 days, the new 11-storey building of the civic-run BYL Nair Dental Hospital was finally inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday. In the coming days, Mumbaikars will get three more hospitals with good technology and equipment, announced the CM.

Despite being ready in November 2023, the state-of-the-art facility, constructed at a cost of Rs150 crore, could not be opened apparently due to unavailability of VIPs for the formal ceremony. Hence, it affected the students' education as well as patient care. Even Shinde conceded the delay, saying, “I wasn’t aware that this building is so spacious and has five-star facilities. Else, I would have inaugurated it along with the deep cleaning drive.”

Details On The Newly Inaugurated Facility

The Nair facility features spacious classrooms, air-conditioned seminar halls and modular operation theatres. “The first half of the building is for sick facilities and the upper five floors are student hostels. The BMC has provided various modern amenities like phantom and simulator laboratories in the building. Patients can avail the benefit of all facilities at very concessional rates,” said Dr Neelam Andhrade, Medical Director of all major civic-run hospitals and Dean of Nair Dental College.

The new building is a great leap for the 91-year-old institution which started with six dental chairs in a stable at the Topiwala Medical College in 1933. Guardian ministers Deepak Kesarkar (city) and Mangal Prabhat Lodha (suburban), MP Rahul Shewale and local MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav were also present on the occasion.