Mumbai: BMC-Run Nair Hospital's Andrology OPD Breaks Taboos, Offers Solutions To Men's Sexual Health Issues

Mumbai: Discussing sexual health issues by friends, family or doctors is still a taboo for men as it raises questions on their manhood. But the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital has taken a step forward in addressing the sex-related issues of men by starting a first such outpatient department in 2021 where the doctors not only solved their problems but also provided counselling.

The special OPD of Andrology has witnessed 1,200 men annually in the last three years complaining of various issues affecting their sexual health. However, it is the only such specialised OPD started in BMC hospital amid rising cases of infertility in men.

Causes for sexual health issues

According to doctors, there are several factors due to which there is a rise in sexual health related issues, including modern and unhealthy lifestyle, stress and excessive consumption of fast food.

“OPD has received a good response by men who were hesitant in talking or explaining about sexual problems they are facing and also boost their morale. Most of them complained of premature ejaculation, low sperm count, some do not produce sperm at all, Peyronie's disease (curvature in the penis) and other sex-related issues,” said Dr Priyank Kothari, Assistant Professor of Urology Department of Nair Hospital and running Andrology OPD.

She further said that in most of them it’s genetically and some assume or think they have sexual problems. So we treat them with the help of medicines, surgery and counselling.

“The number of patients is increasing and there is a need to give special attention to people's privacy and problems. Keeping this in view, we started OPD of Andrology in 2021. There has been support and guidance from Dr Hemant Pathak and head of urology department Dr Mukund Nandankar for starting OPD. It has been 3 years, not only have we received feedback from people, but problems in the sexual health of men have also been solved,” said Dr Priyank.

Sexual health issues on the rise

According to the doctor, an average of 500 people come to OPD in a year with the problem of erectile dysfunction (ED). Apart from this, 250 people come with the complaint of premature ejaculation, 150 people have the problem of low sperm count, 50 people have zero sperm count, 50 come to OPD with curvature of the penis and some other problems.

“Infertility and sexual problems are a big problem in men. Its treatment is very expensive in private hospitals, but here people are treated at very low cost,” said Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Dean, BYL Nair Hospital and Medical College.

Erectile dysfunction- A primary sexual health concern for men

Meanwhile, health experts said that the trend of erectile dysfunction among the younger generation is also concerning because it is often a symptom of underlying health problems.

“Men with ED may be too self-conscious or embarrassed to pursue romantic relationships, which can lead to isolation and loneliness. Additionally, ED can also cause men to avoid sexual activity altogether, which can limit their ability to form close emotional bonds with others,” said a sex expert.