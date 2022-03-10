Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hospital organises sexual health talk for female cops

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi organized a talk about gynecological care exclusively for women police personnel of Navi Mumbai police. The talk was hosted at the hospital on March 8, 2022. Over 50 women police personnel attended the session hosted by Dr. Manjiri Mehta, Consultant - Gynecologist and Obstetrician at the hospital.

Along with the talk, the attending policewomen also underwent a complete CBC panel check-up for Haemoglobin, RBC, WBC, and Platelet count. The guest of honor for this initiative was Senior Police In-charge Ramesh Chavan, Vashi Police station.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Manjiri said, "Police duty is stressful indeed, with extreme physical and mental stress, coupled with irregular sleep patterns. During the COVID19 pandemic, when the entire nation was advised to stay home and be safe, police personnel continued to work round the clock, even risking their lives. The pandemic has impacted the health of Police personnel too; our initiative today is a step towards safeguarding their health”.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Water cut in few CIDCO administered areas on Friday and Saturday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:30 PM IST