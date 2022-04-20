'Erectile dysfunction is not as uncommon as we think': Ankur Rathee opens up on his role in 'Brochara 2'

Ankur Rathee, who is currently juggling between shooting for his next feature film 'Shehzada' with Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon and prepping for his wedding with Anuja Joshi which is scheduled in June 2022, spoke about 'Brochara 2', which is a slice-of-life show. It explores the bromance between four friends and delves into the nuances of male bonding.

Talking about the USP of the show, Ankur said, "I think our show flips the concept of masculinity on its head. Often the manly hero in our cinema is shown to suppress his emotions and struggle to communicate his feelings, but in Brochara we are a group of friends who not only share our deeply personal problems, but also welcome each other's advice no matter how embarrassing the issue. It's not just a feel-good series about four guys goofing around, but actually tackles some of the real-life problems men face today. I think the beauty of our friendship on this show is that despite being in very different stages of life (single, live-in, newlywed, pregnant) we make an effort to understand each other even though we don't have all the answers. Sometimes being a good friend means being a good listener."

Talking about his role, Ankur said, "I play Abhimanyu, who fresh off the heels of a break up, prematurely throws himself back in the dating scene. Like many young men, he believes physical intimacy with many partners will help him find 'the one' or at the very least move past his ex. However, his body doesn't cooperate with his plan and he finds himself struggling with erectile dysfunction. With 52 percent of men experiencing some form of erectile dysfunction in their lives, it's not as uncommon as we think. Nonetheless, given how much we associate our masculinity with this organ, the slightest hiccup in the bedroom can really impact our self-esteem. I think Abhimanyu's story is very important to share so that young men out there know that they aren't alone."

Off screen, Ankur has a real-life brochara with Gandhaar Kadam, he says. "Gandhaar is the best listener known to man. An absolute gem of a human being and a talented artist. A brother to me through all my ups and downs and soon he will be my actual brother-in-law."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:06 PM IST