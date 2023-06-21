Mumbai: Kokilaben Hospital Introduces Total Lab Automation for Enhanced Patient Care & Preventive Healthcare | File

Mumbai: Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday launched Total Lab Automation technologically powered by Roche Diagnostics. The new technology will help improve patient care, with a special emphasis on preventive healthcare, a statement from the hospital read.

The Total Lab Automation combines data analytics and workflow integration with robotics to revolutionise traditional laboratory processes. The platform leverages use of advanced robotics, high-definition cameras, customised algorithms, and machine learning which allows streamlining of processes, eliminating manual errors, resulting in faster and more reliable results. A multidisciplinary open automation approach with minimal human touch brings cutting-edge technology to patient care.

5 major laboratory disciplines

The Total Lab Automation integrates five major laboratory disciplines - Clinical Chemistry, Immunology, Toxicology, Infectious Serology, and Haematology & Coagulation - into one automated track, reducing turnaround time significantly by providing end-to-end solution. With centralized real-time monitoring, advanced algorithms, and proactive critical alerts, it also provides accurate and prompt results, enabling the hospital to deliver a higher level of patient care. The design of the technology integrates all aspects of laboratory workflows into a seamless and user-friendly interface, improving staff safety and satisfaction.

"At Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, our commitment to providing quality care drives us to continuously strive for excellence and upgrade our technologies for best outcomes," said Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO & Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. "The launch of Total Lab Automation is a testament to this commitment."

Dr. Varsha Vadera, Consultant & Head of Laboratory Medicine and Advanced Diagnostics, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said, "The Total Lab Automation will revolutionize the way we work in the laboratory and bring efficiency, accuracy, and speed to our results. This will enable our doctors to take timely decisions on patient care, thus improving clinical outcomes."

With the launch of Total Lab Automation, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital has set a new standard in laboratory medicine, furthering its motto of "Every Life Matters" by providing a preventive and enhanced approach to healthcare.