MSSI, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital organise seminar on Conquering MS Disabilities

Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), Mumbai Chapter and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) had jointly organized a Medical Seminar on “Conquering MS Disabilities” on Sat, 18th Feb 2023 at KDAH.

Master of Ceremonies: Mrs. Kranti Munje, Hon. Jt. Secretary, MSSI Mumbai

Event Chair: Dr. Mohit Bhatt, Director- Neurosciences, KDAH

Event Co-Chair: Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande, Dean- Shushrusha Hospital, Mumbai, Nat. Hon. V. President, MSSI

Panelists:

Dr. Annu Aggarwal, Consultant Neurologist and Specialist in Cognitive and

Behavioural Neurology, KDAH

Dr. Niren Dongre, Retinal Surgeon, Dept. of Ophthalmology, KDAH

Dr. Anita Patel, Senior Urologist at Endoskopik Klinik & Hospital & Global Hospital, Mumbai

Dr. Darshpreet Kaur, Chief Physiotherapist, Bihar Neuro Diagnostic Centre, Patna

Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, Director, Center for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Dr. Mohit Bhatt, Director- Neurosciences, KDAH

Mrs. Kranti Munje, welcomed all the guests. She also briefed on Projects & Services of MSSI. Mrs. Kranti then introduced all the dignitaries and called them one by one.

Dr. Annu Aggarwal spoke on Disease Modifying Therapies (DMTs) for MS. She spoke on benefits of early use of DMTs & when to commence the treatment..

Dr. Niren Dongre described in detail about the retina and it being the only part in human body where a part of our CNS is visible. He spoke in detail about various diagnostic tests in the Ophthalmology OPD for detecting Optic Neuritis.

Dr. Anita Patel spoke on Urinary Health Bladder in MS. She shed light on ‘MS & Bladder Issues’ in a simple language which all attendees could easily understand.

Dr. Darshpreet Kaur, spoke on Capturing the Untapped Imagination Power. She explained about how brain uses the memory to power our imagination. Motor imagery actually has been shown to be very useful in MS.

Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, spoke on Changing Rehab Needs of the MS Person. In all, regular rehab evaluation is recommended as per the stage of the disease to optimise care.

Dr. Mohit Bhatt spoke on Fatigue in MS. He spoke on MS in early years in India, where it was thought to be a rare disease, but now with advance scanners like MRI, more MS cases are getting diagnosed. Fatigue as a symptom should not be neglected and emphasized on various reasons for fatigue in MS. He gave various tips for better management of fatigue.

Dr. Rekha Bhatkhande gave the take home messages for our audience.

It was followed by an Interactive Q & A Session where all the questions were patiently answered by the panelists.

In all around 110 persons including MSPs, Caregivers, Doctors, Therapists and others attended the program. Scrumptious refreshments were served to all present.

On behalf of MSSI Mumbai Chapter, Mrs. Sheela Chitnis, Co-Founder, MSSI & Hon. Chairperson, Mumbai Chapter thanked everyone and presented Tokens of Appreciation to all the dignitaries.. She also thanked Intas Pharmaceuticals for sponsoring this seminar.

