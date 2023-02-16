Mumbai: Health screening a must for all children under 'Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram'

Health activists have told the state health department that children who are not registered with any school, as they are either orphans or in juvenile homes or physically challenged, need to be included in the 'Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram' scheme so that they too can be screened for health issues.

There are currently around 8 lakh children who are not registered with any school.

“It is a good initiative, but they should ensure that kids belonging to the marginally weaker sections are screened thoroughly. There is a lack of health facilities in rural and tribal areas of the state which makes it important to screen every child,” said an activist.

Over 3 crore children to be screened

The state health department will be screening over 3 crore children in the 0-18 years age group under this scheme, for which it has directed all districts to ensure no child is left behind.

“Children will be examined from head to toe for health problems. Those needing further intervention will be referred to tertiary civic hospitals where laboratory tests and treatment or surgery will be carried out as per requirements. The survey was started on February 9 and activists asserted that the state needs to ensure kids belonging to the marginally weaker sections are screened thoroughly.

“We activated our team and they are visiting door-to-door and schools, screening children and making a note of health issues they are facing,” a senior official from the state health department said.

Special Task Force formed

Moreover, a special task force has been formed under Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar to execute the special initiative called 'Aware Parents-Strong Child'. Children will be examined for any health problems and those in need of further intervention will be referred to tertiary civic hospitals.

Around 112 teams will be carrying out the screening programme in government and semi-government schools, private schools, schools for the visually handicapped and specially-abled, private nurseries, children's correction homes and tribal schools, among others.