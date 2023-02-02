Maharashtra: Health screening of children to commence next week | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

The state government will conduct health screening of more than 2 crore children to identify deficiencies, diseases, development delays and defects at birth next week under its ‘Bal Suraksha Abhiyan’ campaign. Moreover, more than 8 lakh out-of-school students across the state will also be screened under the initiative to diagnose children for early intervention.

According to a senior civic health officer, the decision to screen every child in the state was taken to improve the health of children after the pandemic and due to the ongoing measles outbreak.



Children in the 0-18 age group will be screened with the help of ASHA and health department officials at the primary health centre level, similar to the Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit’ program. Meanwhile, a special task force will be formed at the state, district and taluka levels to keep a watch and micro-manage where necessary.



A senior health official from the Directorate of Health Services said that the campaign is likely to start in the second week of February, wherein important health aspects of children will be covered. Moreover, authorities have targeted to screen 2.92 crore children across the state, including children attending government and private schools.



“Currently we are working on the schedule for the program and we have also formed 9,000 teams for the same, with each team screening at least 150 students per day. Moreover, we will be holding meetings with the education commissioner and all health officials as private hospitals do not conduct any kind of health screening for children,” he said, adding that there are more than 53 lakh students who are from private schools and colleges in the state.

The authorities will also conduct health screening at orphanages, anganwadis and at schools for children with special needs. “If we find children with any health issues that need further investigations, they will be referred to a doctor specialising in that field,” said an official.

