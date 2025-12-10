Mumbai Doctors Warn Of Rising DVT Risk In Pregnant, Postpartum Women

Representative Image Of A Pregnant Woman | File Pic

Mumbai: Doctors have raised concerns over the rising risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) among pregnant and postpartum women, urging greater awareness, early detection, and timely medical intervention. DVT is a serious condition in which blood clots form in deep veins usually in the legs and can become life-threatening if the clot travels to the lungs, causing pulmonary embolism.

Why Pregnancy Increases DVT Risk

According to specialists, pregnancy naturally increases the body’s tendency to form clots as a protective mechanism to prevent excessive bleeding during childbirth. Hormonal changes, reduced mobility, and pressure from the growing uterus on leg veins further elevate the risk of abnormal clot formation.

Global Incidence and Clinical Concerns

Highlighting recent data, doctors noted that while DVT is not extremely common, it remains a significant threat. Globally, it is observed in approximately 1 in 500 to 2,000 pregnancies and can affect women across all age groups.

Warning Signs and Diagnosis

Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, said pregnant and postpartum women must watch for symptoms such as swelling in one leg, calf or thigh pain, warmth, redness, and a feeling of heaviness in the limbs.

“Timely medical evaluation can prevent serious complications. DVT is diagnosed using Doppler ultrasound, and treatment typically involves carefully monitored blood-thinning medication to ensure the safety of both mother and baby,” she said.

Simple Preventive Measures

Dr Siddhartha added that preventive steps such as regular light walking, prenatal exercises, avoiding prolonged sitting, frequent leg stretching, staying hydrated, and using compression stockings when advised can significantly reduce risk. “Any leg pain or swelling should be reported immediately,” she stressed.

Mobility and Hormonal Factors Play a Key Role

Echoing these concerns, Dr Anagha Chhatrapati, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, said pregnant women are not only vulnerable to hypertension and gestational diabetes but also to DVT.

“Reduced mobility, hormonal changes, and pressure of the uterus on blood vessels slow down blood flow in the legs, increasing clot risk. Early diagnosis through Doppler scans and safe anticoagulant therapy helps women remain healthy and mobile,” she said.

Awareness Can Save Lives

Doctors emphasised that while pregnancy is a joyful phase, it requires careful monitoring of maternal health. Greater awareness about DVT, early recognition of symptoms, and prompt medical care can save lives and ensure safer pregnancies and recovery periods for mothers.