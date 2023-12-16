MFine Introduces Enhanced Lab in Gurugram | FPJ

Gurugram: The bustling and modern city of Gurugram witnesses an upgrade with MFine's launch of an advanced lab closer to the city, transitioning from Manesar to Gurugram’s Sohna road.

Established in 2017, MFine serves as an on-demand healthcare platform, providing professional diagnostics and health check-up services accessible from homes or offices. Redefining primary healthcare, MFine presents comprehensive omni-channel services at your doorstep.

The new lab strives to elevate standards, bringing forth omni-channel healthcare solutions for Gurugram residents, ensuring seamless access to top-tier medical services.

Mayur Abhaya, MD &; CEO of LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., expresses his pride and excitement while talking about the launch of their latest lab in Gurugram. Mayur confidently declares, the future of healthcare has now come closer to our beloved Gurugram! And the launch of our revamped lab functions as a regional reference lab for North India.”

He adds “With this step, we will be able to offer a bigger and better Test menu of over 3500 tests along with a faster Turnaround time. We also find ourselves reaching out to more customers, doctors, and partners and offering effective healthcare solutions to the entire Delhi NCR region."

Mayur goes on to say that, “This lab also extends our milestone of opening 30 new labs in the last year. We are now present across Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal in the East, and Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka in the South, Maharashtra and Gujarat in the West along with Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and UP in the North, offering MFine’s complete set of services while constantly looking to spread to other cities/states of India.

About MFine

MFine – a market leader in Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, stands as an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform, offering users seamless access to top-notch integrated healthcare services and cutting-edge health management tools and trackers. Distinguished by its ISO 27001 certification, this health-tech platform collaborates with renowned hospitals, specialised doctors, and accredited diagnostic labs, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare experience for its users.

Mfine's robust healthcare network for B2C model, comprises a staggering 8 Million + User base, with 40 Thousand + Labs pan India and 200+ experience centres in 150+ cities.

The B2B model

Whereas in the B2B model, they are connected with 2 Thousand + Hospitals, 10 Thousand + Doctors and 5 Thousand + Business partners which are now expanding across India. This new venture introduces franchisee-owned collection centres, reinforcing Mfine's commitment to providing accessible andcomprehensive healthcare services across the region.

Gurugram customers can now access Mfine’s rich plethora of services along with 4500+ advanced Pathology and other services like Doctor consultation, At-home lab tests, X-Rays and Scans, Care plans, etc. under one umbrella via the Mfine app.