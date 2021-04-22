Magic of breath: Calm down your Covid-19 anxieties with these pranayamas

Anxiety has become a very common state of mind lately due to the demands of work, lifestyle and everything. The stress of life, of not knowing what the future holds, what is yet to come is what makes one anxious. It not only causes a restless state of mind but also reflects in other aspects of our lives and can cause insomnia, digestive issues, skin problems and so on. Quieting the mind can then help deal with this anxiety and the problems caused by it. Yoga has proven to help deal with anxiety related issues. Pranayama, which are breath practices that help prolong the breath, is an effective practice to help calm the mind.

Diaphragmatic breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing is a type of a breathing exercise that helps strengthen your diaphragm, an important muscle that helps you breathe. This breathing exercise is also sometimes called belly breathing or abdominal breathing.

It has a number of benefits that affect your entire body. It’s the basis for almost all meditation and relaxation techniques which can lower stress levels, reduce blood pressure, and regulate other important bodily processes.

How to do it

Sit in a comfortable position or lie flat on the floor, your bed, or another comfortable, flat surface.

Relax your shoulders.

Put a hand on your chest and a hand on your stomach.

Breathe in through your nose for about two seconds. You should experience the air moving through your nostrils into your abdomen, making your stomach expand. During this type of breathing, make sure your stomach is moving outward while your chest remains relatively still.

Purse your lips (as if you’re about to drink through a straw), press gently on your stomach, and exhale slowly for about two seconds.

Repeat these steps several times for best results.

Brahmari

Bhramari word is made from the Hindi word “Bhramar” which means Bumble Bee. Brahmari (Bee Breath) is a very effective pranayama for calming the mind. The activity of this respiratory exercise helps to induce a calming impact on the mind rapidly. Brahmari pranayama edges in reducing high vital sign, fatigue, and mental stress. This Pranayama is one of the great breathing exercises to release the mind of disquiet, anxiety, or frustration and get rid of anger.