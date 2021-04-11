How to di-stress yourself with yoga after a hectic day

The pace of our lives today has not only increased but has now become a bit of a hazard for us mentally and physically. Right from running around to get to work, to sitting in front of a computer hunched over all day, we put our bodies and minds through a great deal of difficulties. Yoga can help us not only deal with these stresses more effectively but also reverse some of the effects that it can have on us. Yoga works on many aspects of the body, mind and the soul while also bringing in a sense of gratitude and contentment.

After a long day at work, we come home and most times instead of trying to calm the mind and body down, we stimulate it more by watching tv or starting some work which ends to triggering the nervous system even more. Instead, at the end of the day, try finding a quiet room or a spot where you can be by yourself, cultivate a small yoga routine based on your needs which includes asanas, pranayama and some meditation as well that can help you sleep better after a stressful day at work. Below are a few yoga postures and pranayamas that you can begin with.

Vrikshasana

This posture replicates the graceful, steady stance of a tree. Unlike most yoga poses, the Tree pose requires keeping our eyes open in order to maintain body balance. This pose leaves you in a state of rejuvenation. It stretches the legs, back and arms, and invigorates you. It brings balance and equilibrium to your mind.