Innvolution Healthcare Celebrates 300th Installation Milestone in India

Innvolution Healthcare, a leader in advancing cardiac care technology, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone: the installation of our 300th Cath Lab in India. This achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to democratizing cardiac care in the country and underscores the tremendous support we have received from our valued customers.

Since our inception, Innvolution Healthcare has worked relentlessly to bring innovative cardiac care solutions to the people of India. The journey to our 300th installation is a testament to our perseverance and the faith our customers have placed in us.

Here's a glimpse of our remarkable journey:

The first 100 installations took 3.5 years, marking a steady and purposeful beginning.

The second 100 installations were accomplished within just 15 months, illustrating our rapid growth and strong market presence.

The final 100 installations were completed in an astonishing 11 months, showcasing our unwavering commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge cardiac care across the nation.

This milestone reflects Innvolution's dedication to its mission of making high-quality cardiac care accessible to all in India. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their unwavering support and trust in our products and services. Together, we have made it possible to enhance healthcare and save lives across the country.

Innvolution Healthcare has set an ambitious target for the future – to install an Innvolution Cath Lab in all 766+ districts of India by 2030. This commitment underscores our resolve to ensure that no patient is ever too far from state-of-the-art cardiac care, no matter where they are in the country.

In addition to our accomplishments in India, Innvolution Healthcare is excited to announce its entry into the international market. In the current financial year, we are geared up to make our mark in more than 8 countries, delivering innovative cardiac care solutions and technologies that have been embraced by the Indian healthcare sector.

Innvolution Healthcare's success is driven by the commitment and dedication of our team, our customers, and our partners. We look forward to continuing this journey, creating a lasting impact in the field of cardiac care both in India and around the world.

About Innvolution Healthcare:

Innvolution Healthcare is a leading provider of advanced cardiac care solutions, dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge healthcare technologies in India and beyond. With a mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all, Innvolution Healthcare continuously strives to innovate, bringing cardiac care to every corner of the nation.

