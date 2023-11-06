 Max Healthcare Institute Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The total issued shares after this issue is 97,18,26,035 equity shares and the Total issued share capital after this issue Rs 971,82,60,350.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Max Healthcare Institute Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Max Healthcare (Representative)

Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company in its meeting held on today, has approved the allotment of 2,45,715 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, to eligible employee, consequent to the exercise of vested stock options in accordance with Max Healthcare Institute Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2020, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each,

The equity shares were allotted under Max Healthcare Institute Limited – Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.

The equity shares are identical in all respect to existing equity shares.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited shares

The shares of Max Healthcare Institute Limited on Monday at 11:12 am IST were at Rs 576.10, down by 0.35 percent.

article-image

