Home First Finance Company India Allots 7,996 Equity Shares Under ESOP Scheme

Home First Finance Company India Limited on Thursday announced that it has allotted 7,996 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This allocation follows the exercise of Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) as approved by the company's Board of Directors during their meeting held on October 26, 2023.

The issuance of these additional equity shares has resulted in an increase in the paid-up share capital of the company. Previously standing at 8,81,72,052 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 2 each, the paid-up share capital now stands at 8,81,80,048 equity shares, resulting in a total of Rs. 17,63,60,096.

These newly allotted shares will have an equal standing (pari-passu) with the existing equity shares of Home First Finance Company India Limited.

The company is also actively engaged in fulfilling the necessary formalities related to the listing of these recently allocated shares.

The exercise price per share for this allocation stands at Rs. 139.296, Rs. 223.200, and Rs. 334.726, reflecting the prices at which employees exercised their stock options. Additionally, a premium per share of Rs. 137.296, Rs. 221.200, and Rs. 332.726 was associated with these exercised options, indicating the additional cost over and above the face value.

The shares of Home First Finance Company India Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 904.10, up by 1.44 percent

