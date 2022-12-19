Indian Academy of Paediatrics devises new vaccine, treatment protocols/ Representative Image | PTI Photo

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics has recommended adding five additional vaccines to the child immunisation regimen in addition to those covered by Indian government's Universal immunisation pogramme. The IAP has also developed first set of treatment guidelines for most prevalent paediatric illnesses.

A Hindustan Times report quoted veteran paediatrician Dr YK Amdekar saying that the revised recommendations include vaccines against typhoid, chicken pox, Hepatitis A, influenza and Japanese Encephalitis.

Dr Amdekar said that India has been able to eradicate diseases like polio through immunisation. Addressing the concerns over spike of Measles, he said that it was because disruption of immunisation programme because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immunisation programme important for India

Dr Amdekar was quoted in the report saying that immunisation programme is especially important for India since a large number of infant fatalities are caused by diseases that can be prevented by vaccination.

He said that significant advancements have been made in the country in the field of immunisation, which has aided prevention of numerous ailments and added that the medical community should now tackle misinformation and disinformation that discourages parents from vaccinating their children.

New treatment regimens in 'Purple Book'

All new treatment protocols have been noted in a 'Purple Book' which will be made available to over 40,000 IAP members and will reportedly be updated every six months.

Dr Remesh Kumar R, IAP's National President, was quoted saying that the book provides Indianized growth charts, recommended vaccine schedule, charts to track child developmental milestones, age-appropriate toys and tracking of emotional quotient. He added that parents can access these record books from paediatricians.

A vaccine recommended in the new course is human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which prevents chances of women contracting cervical cancer. Reportedly, its effectiveness soars if administered to girls aged 9 to 14.

Dr Remesh was further quoted saying that administering influenza vaccine is crucial because until a child turns seven, seasonal flu cases account for nearly hald of all high grade fevers.

IAP recommended JE vaccination for kids across Indian states apart from those areas where it is prevalent.

The new protocols of IAP's treatment standardisation were reportedly brought in to ensure sensible and justified use of medications, especially antibiotics. Additionally, the recommendations also elaborate on how to deal with conditions including autism etc.