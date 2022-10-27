Indore: Project of developing Chacha Nehru Hospital as pediatric super specialty hospital in cold bag

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than a year has passed but the proposal for renovation and development of Government Chacha Nehru Children Hospital as a pediatric super specialty hospital couldn’t see the light of the day as the officials sitting on the proposal.

Surprisingly, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had sent the project’s proposal to the officials in Bhopal in October, last year but it couldn’t move an inch further.

According to officials, the National Health Mission would provide Rs 5 crore and a total of about Rs 11.5 crore would be spent on the project to develop the much-needed facility in the city.

MGM Medical College submitted a DPR to the Medical Education Department soon with the requirement and planning of the same.

Officials said that an advanced operation theatre for pediatric surgery, PICU, and wards will be developed with the sanctioned amount and various equipment would be bought.

At present, two pediatric surgeons have been appointed in the hospital and they are working in MY Hospital. A post at MCH has also been filled but surgeries are also being performed in MY Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said they will get the approval for the project soon and will start the work at the earliest.

“We have developed a plan to establish Chacha Nehru Hospital as a pediatric super specialty and sent the plan to Bhopal. We will start work for the same as soon as we get the permission,” Dr Dixit told the media.