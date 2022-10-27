e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Home Minister praises Akshay Kumar-starrer film Ram Sethu

Bhopal: Home Minister praises Akshay Kumar-starrer film Ram Sethu

Says film clears confusion of all those who used to dub Lord Ram as myth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra watched the much awaited film Ram Sethu starring Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. After watching the film, he said film clears the confusion of all those who asserted that Lord Ram, Ramayan and Ram Sethu were myths.

Praising the manner in which film unfolds the story of Ram Sethu and related evidences, he said film was beyond myths. He appreciated the efforts of film maker for making historical film based on scientific evidence. He congratulated Akshay Kumar and the film unit.

He congratulated Akshay Kumar through his twitter handle to which the latter expressed gratitude. The film revolves around the saga of Ram Sethu. Main protagonist of film is Akshay Kumar and is supported by other artists including Jacqueline Fernandez, veteran actor Nassar etc.

The film presents evidence-based fact to prove existence of Ram Sethu, which is a 48-km chain of limestone shoals between Rameswaram on Indiaís South-East Coast and Mannar Island near Sri Lankaís North-West coast.

article-image

