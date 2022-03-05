Health & You: Is weight loss easy or difficult?

The answer to this question is as different as people’s experiences. While some people lose weight easily, others fail to do so despite spending hours in the gym or following a strict diet. Well, the correct answer depends on many factors. Most factors could revolve around physical activities, eating patterns, health problems, medicines, etc.

One should avoid choosing any physical activity randomly. Make sure you opt for an activity that suits your body and doesn’t lead to any side effects. For example, if you are suffering from knee, ankle or heel pain, you must avoid walking or jogging, as it could result in swelling and unbearable pain in that area. Eventually, you would stop going for walks or jogs and look out for some other exercise or activity without studying its pros and cons. The vicious cycle of choosing and declining different exercises/ activities never ends, and unfortunately, the goal to lose weight then goes for a toss! If you keep changing the method and type of exercise, its duration and intensity will affect the result.

Young people or even middle-aged people may opt for activities like aerobics, Zumba, gymming, kickboxing etc. The aforementioned options are more suitable for young people who have good energy and stamina.

Despite strenuous workout sessions and strict dieting, many people fail to lose weight. Even if they lose some amount of weight, they somehow regain a few kilos after a certain point in time. This is the biggest demotivating sign for a person who wants to get in shape. Moreover, it can affect your metabolism. You need to understand this vicious circle and learn to break it.

Understand the vicious circle:

Before you start any weight loss program, a health assessment is very important.

Choose your physical activity wisely. It should be suitable and sustainable in the long run.

Avoid over dieting as it can lead to low immunity.

Over exercise can cause low energy.

Too much exercising can give excess tiredness.

Excess tiredness can lead to overeating.

Overeating can again cause weight gain and other health problems.

Break the vicious circle:

Before you choose your physical activity, understand your physical capacity.

Age and gender factors play a big role, so decide accordingly.

The stage of weight or level of obesity is very important. A person may weigh around 70 kgs while another person could be 100 plus, so one physical activity cannot be the same for both.

A routine health check-up is necessary to identify the status of health.

It is better to have vitamins and minerals in the normal range when you start.

Whichever activity you choose should not give you pain in the body.

Exercises done wrongly can damage your ligaments, muscles, tissues and can also give permanent damage to joints. So, choose wisely.

Many people turn to Google where they hunt for fitness tips that can help them attain their goal. They watch YouTube videos, follow various pages on social media platforms and follow fitness influencers blindly, without thinking about the side effects. They decide their own diet and exercise without consulting any health expert, and this could backfire. One should take note that sometimes, what you see online may not be 100 per cent true.

One must always choose activities that are supported by research. Untested things are dangerous to try on yourself. Always consult a health professional before kickstarting any physical activity or exercise. After all, your body is not made for any trial and error. Remember, everybody is unique. Everything is not for everyone.

(The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian & nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor & yoga therapist)

ALSO READ Understanding and tackling obesity

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:10 AM IST