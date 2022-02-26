Understanding and tackling obesity

Obesity isn't a modern problem, it is a lifestyle disease that has been there for ages. Maharshi Sushruta, an ancient Indian physician and surgeon, has even described obesity in Medaswita.

Back in the ancient era, the prevalence of obesity in people was rare as compared to current fast-paced modern times. Now, obesity has become a global epidemic and if we fail to take collective measures on time, it will lead to adverse health effects in the long run, especially on children.

A normal Body Mass Index (BMI) ranges between 18.5 to 24.9. But if your BMI exceeds the normal range, and you are not following a healthy and active lifestyle, then you automatically become prone to obesity. Hence, it becomes essential to keep an eye on your BMI and stick to healthy lifestyle habits like working out, eating healthy and staying active.

Reasons of weight gain:

Lifestyle

Physical activity & food habits

Job & stress

Hypothyroidism

Polycystic ovarian disease

Pregnancy

Imbalance of hormones

Some diseases

Some medicines

Genetics etc.

Types of obesity

There are two types of obesity – Pear obesity and apple obesity. In pear type obesity waist size is narrow and extra fat gets accumulated around hips, thighs and buttocks. Such individuals have extra weight in the lower part of the body. Pear obesity is also known as gynoid obesity.

In apple obesity, which is also called central or android obesity, the fat gets accumulated in the belly. In apple obesity, the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases are always high. Whereas, pear obesity is not considered that risky.

Some people suffer from the problem of continuous weight gain. Despite dieting and exercising regularly, many people fail to shed kilos and if they do, they put on weight again after some time. Such people should opt for physical activities that can help keep them fit for a longer time.

Choosing a physical activity which isn't suitable for your body or is ineffective is a big no. For example, if you have joint pain, then jogging will be the wrong choice. If you have comorbidities, low energy or advancing age, etc. then there will be many limitations. In such cases, yoga therapy, normal walking or intermittent relaxation could be the best options.

Difference between yoga and yoga therapy

In yoga, there are asanas, pranayamas, bandhas, shuddhi kriyas and meditation. Here, people do what their yoga teacher or guru teaches them. Whereas, in yoga therapy, the yoga practices are chosen according to one's health problems, age and physical condition. Generally, the fat from arms and legs goes away easily, but when it comes to losing body fat from the abdomen, hips and thighs, things become a little difficult and tricky.

One of the most important aspects of weight loss is metabolism. If the BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) is low, the person will lose weight very slowly and will have to put extra efforts compared to others. If that is the case with you, then yoga therapy will prove helpful.

Along with following a balanced diet and a healthy routine, here are some do's and don'ts you need to keep in mind:

Don’ts if you go to the gym

If you are obese, avoid jumping and stepping type of exercise, because it can harm your joints.

If you have hypertension – Avoid too strenuous exercises as it can further increase your blood pressure.

If your pulse rate and blood pressure both are high, avoid running on the treadmill for a long time and doing heavy exercise. Also, run at a normal speed.

Don’t gym till you get exhausted

In case of knee, heel or ankle pain, avoid running on the treadmill.

Dos if you don't go to the gym:

Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water in a day.

Relax for a few minutes in between exercises.

Regularly check your Blood pressure.

In case of knee, ankle and heel pain, do a slow walk on the treadmill.

If you are a diabetic, check your sugar regularly. (The author is an obesity consultant, dietitian & nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor & yoga therapist)

