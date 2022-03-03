Five reasons why cannabis could be beneficial for epilepsy patients

Hemp (Cannabis) seed oil is gaining popularity in the Medical Industry. This oil is believed to offer numerous benefits to enhance and soothe health conditions. Let's find out more about hemp seed oil and how hemp seed oil could offer new hope to epilepsy patients.

The polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are lipid derivatives of omega-3 (docosahexaenoic acid, DHA, and eicosatetraenoic acid, EPA) or of omega-6 (arachidonic acid, ARA) are synthesized from membrane phospholipids and used as a precursor for Endocannabinoid system (ECs) mediate significant effects in the fine-tune adjustment of body homeostasis.

According to Mr. Rohit Chauhan, who is Cannabis Cannabinoids Extraction & Analysis Researcher, Co Founder – INCARE LAB & Life Time Scientific Member of Italian Society of Medicinal Cannabis, to inform us about how hemp seed oil benefits the health of epileptic patients.

Mr. Rohit Chauhan says “It is well established that brain has metabolic requirements that must be fulfilled by what we eat or in the case of infants, “what their mother eats”. In particular, dietary fats are fundamentally important for thinking, learning and memory abilities, as well as resisting or repairing brain damage.

The Human body also has a requirement for cannabinoids, which regulate most of the major functions of the body including alertness, emotions, inflammation and cancer protection. The Endocannabinoid system can make a small number of its own cannabinoids, but as 4,000 years of history and decades of scientific research indicate, it operates optimally when supplied with dietary cannabinoids, which can also only be found naturally in Cannabis plant.

The brain can build itself from saturated and monounsaturated fats but it has a preference for Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Research on humans and animals suggests that optimal brain health is achieved when Linoleic acid (LA) and Alpha Linoleic acid (ALA) are consumed in a ratio of between 3:1 to 4:1 – A ratio only naturally found in Hemp plant (Cannabis sativa).

In many types of epilepsy, damage or not properly development of glucose receptors on brain cell membranes can starve brain cells of their preferred energy source. Glucose is very necessary for the oxygen delivery to brain cells. Not proper glucose level in body can result in a significant decrease in mental function. Furthermore, essential fatty acid deficiency can lead to instability of brain cell membranes. This leaves the brain susceptible to damage and cause aberrant electrical activity, resulting in seizures which in turn can cause further brain damage. This is a vicious circle of deficiency, dysfunction and deterioration.

A ketogenic diet is one in which a dietary emphasis on the MCToil (Medium Chain Triglycerides) found in coconut oil leads to the production of ketones that can serve as an alternative energy source for brain development. It has shown some limited success in improving function in metabolic conditions such as epilepsy, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson disease.

One possible reason for the modest success of some ketogenic approaches were the substitution of real food with highly processed powdered formulas consisting mostly of synthetic chemicals. Some even include synthetic Omega 3 and 6 sources, the synthetic sweetener sucralose and genetically modified high fructose corn syrup, all of which are suspected of actually causing brain damage and seizures.

In addition to trying an alternative energy source, what if it were possible to address the underlying source of the brain energy problems? Here are five scientific reasons why Cannabis could be beneficial for epilepsy patients.

1. GLUCOSE TRANSPORT

It has been shown that glucose receptor dysfunction in the brain is related to membrane instability from dietary essential fatty acids (EFA) deficiency. Restoration of adequate membrane EFA content increase glucose uptake and utilization in brain cells.

2. MEMBRANE STABILITY

Researchers from Israel tested the idea that optimizing EFA could help prevent seizures in rats. The rats underwent four different treatments known to cause seizures. One group of rats was fed an EFA mixture of LA and ALA in ratio of 4:1 for 3 weeks prior to the experiments and the control group was fed a diet deficient in EFA.

At the end of the period, all rats underwent procedures to cause seizures. Over 90% of the deficient rats suffered seizures as expected, though the EFA-fed rats had profoundly better outcomes. In total, 84% of the EFA rats stopped having seizures altogether, of the remaining EFA rats, the onset of seizures was delayed by 2, 200% and the duration of seizures was reduced by 97%.

The researchers attributed the success to stabilization of brain cell membranes in the EFA-fed rats.

3. CELLULAR OXYGENATION

One of the functions of Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids is to act as oxygen magnets and transporters. It is known that Hemoglobin carries oxygen around the body; however, before oxygen can bind with the hemoglobin in red blood cells, it first has to be attracted to and released into the cells. This is what Omega 3 and Omega 6 do.

Research in cystic fibrosis has shown that as cell membrane levels of linoleic acid (Omega 6) decrease, and levels of oleic acid increase, the amount of oxygen entering the cell decreases. Linoleic acid, as found naturally in cannabis seed oil, undergoes “Reversible oxygenation” much more easily than oleic acid.

The researchers concluded that a diet overly rich in oleic acid and too low in linoleic acid can impair the oxygenation of cells.

4. CELLULAR ENERGY

Human cells run on electrical energy. The more of this electrical energy we have, the more alive we feel and healthier we become.

This energy ultimately comes from the sunlight energy that green plants absorb and store electrically in their leaves and fruits. When eaten, the body uses some energy to break down the plant until its stored electrical energy is released and available to power the cell.

LA and ALA are especially electron-rich molecules. In the 1950, German physicists discovered that the vibration frequency of the electrons in LA and ALA matches the vibration frequency of sunlight energy. This makes LA and ALA perfect receivers and carriers of sunlight energy.

They pick up this energy through the skin as the blood circulates the oils near the surface of the body, and can release it directly into cells. If we consume enough EFA and regularly expose our body to sunlight, we literally act like plants and freely absorb this life-giving energy from the sun directly into our blood cells.

It is these oxygenating and energizing processes that acclaimed German cancer doctor Johanna Budwig attributes to the rapid recovery her patients experienced when increasing their intake of EFA and exposing themselves to sufficient sunlight each day.

5. CANNABINOID PRODUCTION AND FUNCTION

As mentioned, the brain can produce its own cannabinoids, all of which are made from metabolites of linoleic acid as found in Cannabis Seed Oil. The receptors cannabinoids interact with are also made from Omega 3 and Omega 6.

Recent research showed that Omega 3 deficiency leads to destruction of cannabinoid receptors resulting in various mental, emotional and physical dysfunctions. The entire endocannabinoid system is best fuelled by Cannabis Seed Oil.

In summary, Cannabis Seed Oil unique content of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids may be capable of addressing a number of medically neglected metabolic issues in epilepsy, as well as optimizing the function of the Endocannabinoid system. As more research is done on this wonderful medical therapeutic ingredient its popularity is at an all-time high. Have you tried it yet?

