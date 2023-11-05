Everything You Need To Know About The Indian Cancer Congress Held In Mumbai |

The Indian Cancer Congress (ICC) is a collaboration between the four largest professional oncology societies of India, which together represent the majority of practicing surgical, radiation, and medical oncologists of India, as well as other specialists like onco-pathologists, onco-radiologists, etc.

The four societies are the Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (IASO), The Indian Society of Oncology (ISO), The Indian Society of Medical and Paediatric Oncology (ISMPO), and The Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI). ICC is jointly conducted once every four years by the four organizations instead of their annual conferences. The first and second editions of the ICC were conducted in Delhi in 2013 and Bengaluru in 2017, respectively.

The 3rd ICC is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from November 2-5, 2023, with the theme “Continuum of Care in Cancer”. Approximately 5000-6000 oncology professionals from India, neighboring countries, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America are participating in ICC 2023.

Expert Doctors On Indian Cancer Congress

Dr Sanjay Sharma, a renowned cancer surgeon from Mumbai and the Organizing Chairperson of ICC said “The Congress brings together all doctors and other professionals who deliver cancer care in India and will be a landmark event to promote state-of-art practice in this oncology. The research and education being presented at ICC will impact clinical practice immediately. Several aspects of cancer policy were also discussed at the Congress which will provide vital input to the Government as it makes plans to deliver affordable cancer care for Indian citizens.”

Dr Devendra Chaukar, eminent Head and Neck Cancer surgeon at the Max Nanavati Hospital, and the Secretary-General of ICC said “It took four years of planning to organize the Congress. This is the largest cancer conference conducted in India with 14 simultaneous sessions on each day for 4 days. The sessions included practical workshops, surgical videos, Keynote talks by internationally renowned faculty members, many of them from outside India, symposia and others. The deliberations at the Congress were especially impactful for trainees and young oncologists who went back with a rich experience the theory and practice of cancer care.”

Dr Sudeep Gupta, Professor of Medical Oncology at Tata Memorial Centre and the Scientific Chairperson of ICC said one of the important achievements of this Congress is the presentation of over 2000 original research abstracts by young doctors and scientists from various parts of India. The ICC platform has been a big incentive to present research that is locally relevant and provides implementable solutions.

“ICC collaboration with internationally renowned cancer organizations such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), the Society of Surgical Oncologists, and others, in this Congress,” he said.