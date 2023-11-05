Karkinos Healthcare Shines At Third Indian Cancer Congress: Genomic Profiling Challenges & Innovative Treatment Strategies In Focus | Photo Credit: iStock

Karkinos Healthcare was actively involved in the Third Indian Cancer Congress which took place on 2nd November 2023 - 5th November 2023, where the initial panel discussion focused on practical challenges and potential pitfalls of genomic profiling and interpretation. The event attracted active involvement from major industry players, with Karkinos also having a representative in attendance.

Dr Prasanth Ariyannur, Head of Genomics Laboratory, Karkinos Healthcare raised several important questions regarding data analysis and reporting in the field of genomics. They discussed the challenges of handling a vast number of gene variants, ranging from 1000 to 35,000 in different panels, and the need to narrow down relevant variants. They emphasized the importance of bio-curation in this process. The analysis involves three stages: variant filtration and prioritization, variant assertion and clinical assertion. These are the crucial converging steps to finally filter down to one or two relevant variants for the final report.

Expert Doctor Sheds Light On Use Of Chemoradiation For Cancer Treatment

During another informative session, Dr Jyotirup Goswami, a respected Consultant Clinical Oncologist and Head of Medical Services at Karkinos Healthcare in Kolkata, delved into the compelling use of chemoradiation as a pivotal treatment strategy, with a specific focus on Dose escalation in HPV-VE OPSCC (Human Papillomavirus Negative Oropharyngeal Squamous Cell Carcinoma). This approach has not only garnered attention but has also showcased substantial advancements in crucial aspects of patient care.

The medical professionals collectively delved deeper into extensive conversations, sharing their insights and knowledge, surrounding the increasingly prominent issues concerning laboratory testing practices and the identification of germline mutations within tumor specimens.