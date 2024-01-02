Development Of Kids' Personalities - Understand The Role Of Clothes With Totle

Apparel/clothes play a crucial role in developing a Kid's personality. In the initial stage of growth, kids tend to be extremely expressive. They experience different emotions for the first time, anger, happiness, love, warmth for their parents and other people around them, curiosity, and so much more. While it is completely natural, parents here should be careful and selective of what and who comes in contact with their kids and what lies in their vicinity that can enhance their cognitive behaviour.

Simultaneously, the parents need to give their kids a chance to think and make their own choices - what food they like the most, what toys they like while visiting a store, and what kind of clothes they want to wear. That might look like a tiresome task for a kid, but these choices shape their mind without any limitations and preconceived notions. Parents need to pass on their knowledge and experience to their kids for a better upbringing, but it is equally important to give them the freedom and opportunity to grow as a unique individual.

Several kidswear brands have been developing clothing that caters to the same approach to enhance children's personality development. Totle is one of the kidswear brands that is all about vibrancy and visual storytelling. With their highly interactive designs and elements in their clothing, the brand creates a wholesome experience for kids to learn and grow daily.

How and why do clothes help in the development of kids' personalities?

New parents are the ones who are super excited about bringing a new life into this world, and they buy a lot of newborn baby clothes. While growing up, these parents also buy clothes for their children, and once their kids develop the slightest sense of self-awareness, they tend to choose their clothes. Their selection can depend on numerous factors, like the cartoons they watch, what colours they like, what they see their parents and peers wearing, nature, culture, and more.

Cartoons and their impact

Cartoons and kid's TV shows help mould kids' minds. The parents are selective of what their kids watch for a reason. The cartoons are not mere entertainment sources but what effects it has on their growing minds. The colours and visuals help kids shape their personalities and how they perceive the world around them. Kids' garments picked by their parents also revolve around them and are comfortable clothes. Totle has designed animated characters like Popo the playful Panda, the sleepy little fox, and Ranjie, the dreamer giraffe and included them in their collection. The brand involves a small storyline with each design to help ignite kids' curious and creative side.

Culture

The culture that a kid grows up in impacts a lot. India is a place full of ethnicities and religions. The rich culture builds children's ability to accept change and build relationships as human beings. Apart from buying comfortable clothes for kids, parents try to inculcate their culture in what they wear. Kids' clothes online are diverse and can involve a piece of cultural heritage and contemporary nuances.

Parents and peers

Parents are the first human connection a kid experiences, followed by their peers. The parents' choices directly influence the kids. There are instances where parents buy vibrant kids' clothes, but kids mostly pick up their favourite colour and style involuntarily. Once exposed to the world through their schools, they meet other kids and resonate with them. The change in their behaviour and choices becomes inevitable.

Totle Classics is an amalgam of all these factors. From newborn sleepsuits to sustainable baby clothes, Totle offers highly interactive designs with a beautiful storyline to allow the kids to enhance visualization and communicate their thoughts through clothes.

Totle's storytelling shaping young minds﻿

Stories are an important part of our lives, especially kids'. Storytelling facilitates cognitive and critical thinking. The difference in attention span between an adult and children is prominent. The kid's attention span is shorter, so storytelling comes in handy when you want to convey any message to them. It is a very powerful tool, and when used effectively, it has the potential to enhance kids' personalities.

Totle includes it constructively in its interactive design and storytelling. Some products that contribute to this initiative are Bumpo's Epic Dance PJ, Penguin Family PJ, Ranjie's Dream Come True PJ, and more.

Their designs include unique collections like interactive clothing, stories, and co-ords for kids. Their Interactive Collection offers clothes that come with flaps revealing prints underneath when opened, prints under knee patches, and print elements popping out of the designs, allowing children to interact and play with their clothes.

Totle stories collection and colour palette

The PJs in this collection come with a unique bedtime story card that explains the print on the PJ in a fun and inspiring way. Their colour palette aims to dispel the sustainability myth that eco-friendly and organic clothes have to be plain and subtle. So, as a brand, they primarily use colours that pop and are very vibrant without compromising the aesthetic appeal.

Totle aspires to position itself as a fashion-forward and planet-friendly brand. With their latest fashion for girls and boys, they aim to be the best kidswear brand available online. Totle's founder, PrithviNama, says, "There were stories to tell, uncharted territories to explore and imaginations running wild. Through our collections, we depict art that is vibrant, playful and creative."

The brand's head designer, Meghna Benson, also adds, "As a designer, I focused on pushing boundaries and embracing innovation. I wanted to create organic clothing with interactive elements that moves away from the conventional earthy colour palette, opting for vibrant hues that redefine style."