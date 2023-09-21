Every Second Child Found Anaemic In City: WCD Admits 79 Kids To NRCs, Referred Many To Health Centres

Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over about 2 lakh anaemic kids in the district, the Woman and Child Development Department and the Health Department have been taking intensive follow-ups of the kids providing them with all the necessary medicines and treatment.

Moreover, the officials have also said that they have admitted about 79 kids in the six nutrition and rehabilitation centres (NRCs) in the district.

“We are continuously taking follow-ups of the kids found severely acute malnourished (SAM) and anaemic in the district. We are providing a three-month course to them to get them treated,” programme officer, Woman And Child Development Department Ramniwas Budholiya said.

He added that as many as 79 kids have been admitted to NRC while many of them have been referred to hospitals for treatment of anaemia and malnourishment.

Similarly, district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “We are taking regular follow-up of the kids who were found severely anaemic and severely acute malnourished and reached most of them. Our teams have already given iron tablets and supplements to the kids and ANMs are taking them for regular check-ups.”

Read Also How Will You Benefit If Shivraj Retains His Chair As Chief Minister Of Madhya Pradesh?

As many as 1.95 lakh kids, out of 4 lakh kids screened during the Dastak campaign, were found anaemic while 437 were severely anaemic. These kids were immediately referred to health centres for treatment and care. Similarly, over 1,963 kids were found severely acute malnourished (SAM), including 450 diagnosed as medically critical.

20 dengue cases in two days

With the break in the spell of rain, vector-borne diseases have been spreading their tentacles across the city as 20 patients have been found positive in two days. With this, the total number of cases has reached 144 in the city.

Out of the 20 cases, 12 cases were found on Wednesday which is the highest number of cases found in a single day in this season. The 20 cases include 12 men and 8 women including seven kids below 10 years. The Health Department records show that out of a total of 144 cases, 57 cases were found positive this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, 17 patients are undergoing treatment in the city. Their health conditions are improving and we have surveyed their areas for distributing medicines and fogging.