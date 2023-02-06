Apollo Hospitals rolls out Clinical Intelligence Engine for doctors across India

File/ Representative image

Mumbai: The Apollo Hospitals group, one of Asia’s largest and the most trusted healthcare providers, today has announced the launch of Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine- a clinical decision support tool, to be open to use by all India doctors on Apollo 24|7’s platform. Developed using the latest techniques in AI and ML, this tool is all set to revolutionise Indian healthcare by exponentially elevating the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction, all in one go.

The Clinical Intelligence Engine is capable of analysing vast amounts of data to help healthcare professionals identify patterns which may be missed otherwise. Numerically speaking, the intelligence engine has over 1300 conditions and 800 symptoms in its vocabulary, covering 95% of everyday case mix in OPDs.

Built by over 100 engineers, using 40 years of data from Apollo and the collective intelligence of 1000s of doctors along with supporting data from peer-reviewed journals, it is among the largest connected health data lakes in the world, which has been tested and validated by quite a few global academic institutions.

Read Also IIT Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals to sign MOU on research in AI, healthcare technology

How CIE will help doctors and hospitals

Designed specifically for the South Asian Region mix, this indigenous breakthrough is powered by a knowledge base built, maintained and periodically reviewed by an in-house team of more than 500 Apollo doctors and specialists. It helps and supports differential diagnosis situations as well, enabling doctors to be more prompt and precise for better clinical outcomes.

Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “As I turn 90, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to have built one of Asia's largest omnichannel healthcare ecosystems. But it has always been my wish to do more to make India truly healthy, especially when we face a huge tsunami of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. When my team conceptualized the Clinical Intelligence Engine, I knew it was a breakthrough that would revolutionize healthcare as we know it. The CIE could not be restricted to Apollo but needed to be shared with doctors across India. I am therefore happy to offer the Apollo CIE to every qualified, practicing doctor in India. I am sure that together, we will be able to make Indians healthier through timely and more accurate diagnosis independent of geographical, regional or income divides.”

"The launch of the game-changing Apollo Clinical Intelligence Engine is a major milestone for us at Apollo Hospitals," said Ms Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group. "When we empowered Apollo doctors with CIE in OPDs a few months back, we found a tangible improvement in the accuracy of diagnosis, doctor productivity and patient satisfaction. Currently more than 4000 Apollo doctors are using it and have seen a considerable impact in their diagnosis outcomes; it has become a part of their routine OPD operations. We are committed to using technology to improve the healthcare experience for patients and physicians, and the Apollo CIE is a testament to that commitment.”

Read Also Apollo Hospitals files details of debentures' interest

Additional benefits of CIE

The Apollo CIE also increases the scale of operation for healthcare providers by helping organisations meet the multi-channel demand for access with safe, clinically validated health interactions via the Symptom Checker and doctors equipped with this expert clinical knowledge system. Apollo CIE analyses users symptoms, determines the cause and recommends next best actions. The CIE is a self-learning engine that helps doctors stay abreast with access to an ocean of knowledge. Last year alone, the CIE was able to take into consideration over 6, 00,000 new developments as a result of clinical papers that get released.

The CIE is available for use in Apollo Hospitals and will be available for wider use on 6th February, 2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)