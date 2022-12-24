Apollo Hospitals files details of debentures' interest

Image credit: Apollo Hospital (Representative)

Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited has announced the details of interest in respect of the unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures ("NCO") which are due to be paid during the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, as per the company's filing with the NSE.

The debentures (APOL24) with an interest of 7.7% is due for payment on 12 January, 2022.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 57(4) of the Listing Regulations.