10 foods that are good for kids' eyesight

The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on all of us – especially with the damage the disease has done to our physical and mental health, and the way we lived our life, in general. Everyone is restricted to their houses and are experiencing increased screen time due to online classes and work from home. Even the time that used to be spent doing other things is now being spent in front of a TV, or on the mobile phone.

As parents, we often worry about our children’s nutrition. Screen time has always been a worrisome subject, especially with the new generation, as the use of tablets, laptops, TV, and phones has gone up among children. According to reports, eye-specialist consultations have gone up during the lockdown due to increased screen time. However, the diet that your child consumes can play an important role in keeping his/her eyes healthy. There are 10 things that we can ensure our child is consuming on a regular basis for their healthy eyes.

Carrots: Carrots are rich in vitamin A (also known as retinol) in the form of beta carotene which is key in maintaining good eye health and by extension, eyesight.

Leafy greens: Spinach and other leafy greens hold the iconic antioxidant duo - lutein and zeaxanthin; two important plant-pigments key in maintaining good eye health. They’re also highly effective in preventing serious eye conditions, like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

Omega 3: Omega 3 plays an important role in eye health throughout our lives. The DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) part of omega 3 is key in eye development for children, and for maintaining healthy eyes as adults. Chia seeds, flax seeds and walnuts are good plant-based sources of Omega 3.

Bell peppers: Bell peppers give you the most vitamin C per calorie. That's good for the blood vessels in your eyes, and science suggests it could lower your risk of getting cataracts. Red coloured peppers also pack eye-friendly vitamins A and E apart from many immunity boosting properties.

Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, beta-carotene, potassium, and fiber, just like carrots, so they're also good for your eye health.

Fresh Pineapple: Pineapples contain vitamin C, i.e. “an antioxidant that can inhibit lens oxidation and prevent cataracts.

Dried apricot: Dried Apricots are particularly beneficial to eye health because they contain vitamins A, C and E and carotenoids, which serve to absorb damaging blue and near-ultraviolet light in order to protect the retina part of the eye.

Okra/Bhindi: Okra / Bhindi contains vitamin A content which keeps your eyes and optic nerve safe. Hence, it keeps your eyesight good. Vitamin A is also a potent antioxidant vitamin which plays an important role in reducing the impact of free radicals and is even associated with reduced cataract development.

Broccoli: Broccoli is packed full of lutein and zeaxanthin. These are two of the most important nutrients that your eyes can have because of the ability to prevent oxidation of the retina and age-related degeneration. There is also an antioxidant that is found in broccoli that may prevent blindness called sulforaphane.

Purple Cabbage: Vitamin A in purple cabbage makes the eyes healthy and improves vision. It also reduces the risk of macular degeneration and cataract. The nutrients in the vegetable keep the eyes healthy even during old age.

When it comes to creating good health and good eyes, right nutrition is of utmost importance. And the best part of eating right is that it also helps in overall growth and development of our children. Needless to say, that even the immunity of our children heavily depends on the right nutrition that they consume after all 85% of our immunity lies in our gut.

