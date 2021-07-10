Say adios to arthritis with these foods

The urban population has become increasingly sedentary apart from having unhealthy food habits, resulting in poorer muscle mass and bone strength. We are now faced with a modern epidemic where prevalence of arthritis (especially knee arthritis) has become very common in men and women post a certain age. This age-related arthritis which is by far the most common type of arthritis is called osteoarthritis. One usually expects a complaint about pain in either one or both knees to come from an older adult or aged person. Pain in the major joints of the body is, after all, associated with the incidence of different types of arthritis or age-related joint and bone diseases. However, knee pain or joint pain is also an increasingly prevalent complaint made by young adults starting from adolescence to the mid-to late-30s.

The painful condition of arthritis can greatly impact a person’s everyday life causing pain and stiffness, which is often caused by having too much inflammation in the body. This is where, as with most cases, change in diet plays the key role.

Our food has a direct impact on the level of inflammation in our body. Hence when we treat the inflammation, we treat the root cause of the pain and stiffness. Hence when we see patients with either osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis or with just joint pains, once we change their diet to more anti-inflammatory, we very quickly see the reduction of their pain and inflammation.

Seven foods that help in reducing inflammation and joint pains:

Raw papaya: Raw papaya contains a naturally occurring, anti-inflammatory compound called papain. Papain has been proven effective at reducing joint pain, stiffness, and as such, is an excellent supplementation for anyone who suffers from arthritis.