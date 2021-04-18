Strategies to recover faster from the second wave of Covid-19

With the second wave of Covid-19, we are seeing an alarming rise in the number of people being affected with it. Although we see a lot of information available to build immunity, but there is less understanding on how to apply that information. Nutrition plays an integral role in building your immunity, especially when 85% of it lies in our Gut. Hence, we are sharing some remedies that has helped our patients recover much faster and stronger from Covid-19. Here is a list of nine things that can help them recover faster.
1. Onion juice: Onions are not only a quality source of Vitamin C, but also one of the richest sources of flavonoids, especially quercetin, which has been shown to inhibit inflammation. Onions also contain the mineral selenium, which helps to initiate the body's immune response. Take 2 tsp of Onion juice first thing in the morning.
2. Immunity Kadha: Take 1 glass of water. Add 1 tsp jeera + 4 to 5 tulsi leaves + 4 to 5 Pudina leaves + 2-3 pieces of black pepper corn + 1 tsp Methi Dana + 1/4th turmeric + 1 laung + 1 Elaichi + 1/4 th cinnamon. Boil the water till it reduces to half. Then strain it and add a few drops of lemon. This kadha clears out all the toxins from your body and helps to build immunity. Take this Immunity kadha 1/2 hour after the raw onion juice.
3. Ripe papaya and pomegranate: Enriched with nutrients, ripe papaya and pomegranate are a lot more than just fibre rich fruits. Packed with iron, folate, B6, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A, C, B1, B3, B5, E, K and potassium, they are rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancerous properties. Have a bowl full of papaya and pomegranate 1/2 an hour after the Immunity Kadha.
4. Orange/ Pineapple juice: Pineapple or orange have been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Apart from high content of vitamin C, they contain a variety of vitamins, minerals and enzymes that may collectively boost immunity and increase resistance to infections. After finishing your fruits give a gap of 1-1.5 hours and drink a glass (approx 300ml) of this juice.
5. Immunity booster soup: Green vegetables are always a great source of nutrition be it vitamins, minerals, antioxidants or phytonutrients. Boil raw papaya, lauki (bottle gourd), beans and drumstick and blend it. Your soup is ready. You can add salt and pepper as per your requirement. Ensure not to miss drumsticks in the soup as it is one of the superfoods for immunity. Have a bowl of soup in the evening or before your dinner.
6. Cucumber, carrot and bell peppers: Vitamin C present in bell peppers is three times higher than the Vitamin C found in an orange. Ensure to have this small bowl before lunch and dinner every day for making your body alkaline. Have around 150 gms of salad immediately before your lunch and dinner.
7. Coconut water with lemon: Coconut water should always be consumed fresh. When you add half a lemon to fresh coconut water, vitamin C shoots up by 10 times. Once everyday, for the next few days, having coconut water with lemon is a must. (Note: Kidney patients should not have coconut water). Have it late afternoon, usually two hours post lunch.
8. Pumpkin seeds: In addition to zinc, magnesium and iron, which are vital for immune function, pumpkin seeds possess anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. They are a rich source of healthy fats, fibres and various antioxidants that are beneficial for immunity and lungs. Have 3-4 tsp of pumpkin seeds every evening as a snack.
9. Breathe easy: A super effective steam vaporiser drop made from the best of nature for everyday use. It helps to maintain respiratory and bronchial health and supports healthy mucus membranes. It is effective for cough and cold and cleanses the respiratory tract. It also significantly improves Asthma and other lung issues. Use 3-4 drops in boiling water for steam twice every day.
3 lifestyle changes that boosts immunity & recovery
1. Good sleep: Our immune system heavily depends on good quality sleep. When we sleep, the body produces more white blood cells and other neurotransmitters that can help in cleaning & healing the system.
2. Physically being active: An active lifestyle that may include simple walking regularly also can help boost our immunity to a great extent.
3. Emotional health: By continuously living in hormones of stress, fear & anxiety can shut down our immune system and instead we should be living in emotions like gratitude, love & happiness.
(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)