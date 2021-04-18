Strategies to recover faster from the second wave of Covid-19

4. Orange/ Pineapple juice: Pineapple or orange have been a part of traditional medicine for centuries. Apart from high content of vitamin C, they contain a variety of vitamins, minerals and enzymes that may collectively boost immunity and increase resistance to infections. After finishing your fruits give a gap of 1-1.5 hours and drink a glass (approx 300ml) of this juice.



5. Immunity booster soup: Green vegetables are always a great source of nutrition be it vitamins, minerals, antioxidants or phytonutrients. Boil raw papaya, lauki (bottle gourd), beans and drumstick and blend it. Your soup is ready. You can add salt and pepper as per your requirement. Ensure not to miss drumsticks in the soup as it is one of the superfoods for immunity. Have a bowl of soup in the evening or before your dinner.

6. Cucumber, carrot and bell peppers: Vitamin C present in bell peppers is three times higher than the Vitamin C found in an orange. Ensure to have this small bowl before lunch and dinner every day for making your body alkaline. Have around 150 gms of salad immediately before your lunch and dinner.

7. Coconut water with lemon: Coconut water should always be consumed fresh. When you add half a lemon to fresh coconut water, vitamin C shoots up by 10 times. Once everyday, for the next few days, having coconut water with lemon is a must. (Note: Kidney patients should not have coconut water). Have it late afternoon, usually two hours post lunch.

8. Pumpkin seeds: In addition to zinc, magnesium and iron, which are vital for immune function, pumpkin seeds possess anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. They are a rich source of healthy fats, fibres and various antioxidants that are beneficial for immunity and lungs. Have 3-4 tsp of pumpkin seeds every evening as a snack.