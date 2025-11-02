Ahmedabad Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall In These Regions Of Gujarat; Here's To Check Details

Ahmedabad Weather Update | Photo Attribution: X

Ahmedabad: The city has been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, November 2, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal is influencing the weather of Gujarat. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind is expected to blow at a speed of 14 kmph from the southeast.

Rainfall is expected in these regions

The moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Junagadh, and Porbandar. IMD issues a yellow alert in these regions of Gujarat. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has advised citizens to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has advised residents to stay updated with IMD alerts and plan activities accordingly. Flood-prone regions should take necessary precautions, and travellers are advised to check weather updates before planning journeys. The vigorous monsoon and active low-pressure systems indicate that Gujarat will continue to experience widespread rainfall for the next week.

About cyclone Montha

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The meteorological system is expected to develop into a strong cyclonic storm by October 28, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states.