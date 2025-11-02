Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Drizzles As Rain Persists Across Maharashtra

IMD Predicts 'Above Normal' Monsoon For Maharashtra; Mumbai Breaks 107-Year Rainfall Record In May | Manasi Kamble/ FPJ

Mumbai woke up to another cloudy morning on Sunday, with light rain continuing across several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), unseasonal showers that began late in October have extended into November, with light to moderate rainfall likely through the day in Mumbai and its adjoining districts.

Areas such as Dadar, Bandra, Andheri and Powai saw intermittent drizzle since early morning, while the sky remained overcast. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Despite the light showers, humidity levels have remained high, making the weather feel warmer and slightly uncomfortable.

The city is witnessing post-monsoon moisture activity. The cloud cover and humidity are preventing the temperature from dropping.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall, gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 Kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 1, 2025

Rain Spreads to Thane and Navi Mumbai

Neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai also reported scattered showers since dawn. Areas including Ghodbunder, Airoli, Nerul and Vashi saw short bursts of rain. The IMD said that these regions might experience occasional thunder or lightning later in the day as the weather system continues to drift along the coast.

Though there was mild waterlogging in some low-lying parts of Thane and Kopar Khairane, traffic movement remained largely unaffected. Local residents noted that the persistent drizzle has added to the humidity, blurring the early signs of winter that usually appear by this time of the year.

Palghar and Konkan Coast Remain Cloudy

district is expected to experience light showers through the afternoon, with cloudy skies prevailing since morning. Some rural stretches may see slippery roads due to wet conditions. Along the Konkan belt, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, mild to moderate rainfall is likely to continue through the day.

The weather department has also issued an advisory for fishermen, warning them against venturing into the sea as winds could strengthen temporarily along the coastal zones.

Winter Onset Delayed by Unseasonal Rain

The IMD has attributed the lingering rainfall to moisture accumulation and a passing trough over the Arabian Sea. Meteorologists expect the skies to gradually clear by midweek, bringing a dip in temperature and a return to more typical November conditions. Until then, Mumbai and its suburbs can expect cloudy, humid weather with intermittent drizzles.