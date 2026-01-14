Mumbai Port Revives ₹450-Crore Marina Project, Sets 2029 Deadline | Representational Image

After years of delays, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has revived its ambitious Marina Project by floating a global tender and setting January 2029 as the completion deadline. The revival comes after the successful commissioning of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT), India’s largest sea cruise terminal.

Spread over 12 hectares, the Rs 450 crore project will be able to house 424 yachts of various sizes. Yacht owners currently rely on limited parking facilities near the Gateway of India, which lack basic services. The proposed marina aims to address this long-standing gap.

It has been decided that MbPA will fund and develop the marina on its own, making it India’s first fully port-led project. Once construction is completed, an operation and maintenance (O&M) contractor will be appointed.

Also Watch:

The original deadline for submission of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) bids was October last year, but the process has now been extended till this month-end (January) due to pending Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approvals and awaited clearances from central ministries, which have now been obtained, an official confirmed.

The planned facilities include a clubhouse, yacht repair and maintenance yards, fuel and water bunkering, and a high-end hotel and restaurant. The construction is expected to begin this year but is subject to all statutory permissions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/