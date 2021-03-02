Mumbai: MHADA recovers rent arrear of Rs 3.84 crore in Phase-1

The Mumbai Building Repairs & Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) was able to recover Rs 3.84 crore, out of Rs 129.92 crore pending rent arrears from tenants in Phase 1. MBRRB is an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Reportedly, under Abhay Yojana scheme it had offered 60 per cent discount on the surplus amount charged through rate of Interest on late payment to tenants who are willing to clear the dues up til February 28th. Similarly, those willing to pay the dues till March 31st are offered discount of Rs 40 per cent.

Vinod Ghosalkar, Chairman of the board stated that they have been drawing at least some positive response from tenants on pending rent payments. "Over the years, the board had failed to recover the arrears. In Phase 1 of the scheme some amount has been recovered. We believe in Phase-2 more tenants will come forward and clear the rent dues."

MBRRB has 38 transit camp clusters in Munbai having 21,149 tenements. These houses are mainly used for temporary accommodation of tenants who have vacated their dilapidated cess buildings or who had beeb shifted out of their homes to make way for infrastructure projects. Besides, thousands of houses have been given to developers on rents. However, several of these developers have defaulted on rent payments. The board reportedly need to recover Rs 90 crore only from developers.

Meanwhile, the MBRRB also plans to redevelop these transit camps which are in dangerous conditions. The redevelopment will generate housing stock which can be offered via lottery scheme at affordable rates.