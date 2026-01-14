 BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside

BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside

After a delay of nearly three years, Mumbai is set to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, 2026. The State Election Commission has announced the full schedule, voting hours and result date. Over 1.03 crore voters across 227 wards are expected to participate in one of India’s biggest civic polls.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside | Representational Image

Mumbai is finally heading to the polls as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place tomorrow, January 15. The long delayed civic exercise follows a formal announcement by the State Election Commission, which has released the complete timetable, voting hours and result dates for the crucial local body elections.

The polls are expected to play a key role in shaping civic governance in the country’s financial capital, covering issues ranging from infrastructure and transport to public health and sanitation.

Election schedule announced

The official election process began with the notification issued in December 2025. On December 15, the State Election Commission confirmed that elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai’s civic body, would be conducted in a single phase.

FPJ Shorts
'Teju Bhaiya Ka Bhoj Superhit Nahi Hoga Toh Kiska Hoga': Tej Pratap Yadav Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Prasad Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony
'Teju Bhaiya Ka Bhoj Superhit Nahi Hoga Toh Kiska Hoga': Tej Pratap Yadav Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Prasad Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
WATCH: Sharp Makar Sankranti Manja Turns Into Biker's Nightmare! Woman Suffers Severe Cut & Burns While Riding Home
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
'Unki Sabse Badi Taaqat...': Badshah Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says He Felt 'Sense Of Peace' After Visiting Him
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: January 14, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-35 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, 2026. Voting will take place between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm at designated polling stations spread across Greater Mumbai. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for the following day, January 16.

Key dates to note

The nomination process for candidates commenced on December 23, 2025, giving aspirants a week to file their papers. Nominations closed on December 30, while January 2, 2026, was fixed as the final date for withdrawal of candidature. The final list of candidates contesting the elections was published on January 3.

Polling will be conducted across all 227 wards of Mumbai, making it one of the largest civic elections in the country in terms of scale and voter participation.

Voting hours and public holiday

To ensure maximum voter turnout, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared January 15, 2026, as a public holiday in municipal corporation areas. Voters have been advised to visit their assigned polling centres within the stipulated hours and carry valid identification documents.

Election officials have made arrangements to manage crowds and maintain smooth polling throughout the day.

Voter turnout expectations

As per PTI, over 1.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the BMC elections. The polls are being held under the Model Code of Conduct and in line with directives from higher judicial authorities to complete long pending local body elections in Maharashtra.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Know Your Ward, Candidates, Key Battlegrounds & More Details Here
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Know Your Ward, Candidates, Key Battlegrounds & More Details Here
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Polls As Distribution Of EVMs, Inks, Stamps & Other Election...
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Polls As Distribution Of EVMs, Inks, Stamps & Other Election...
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai To Vote Tomorrow; Know What Happens At The Polling Station Here
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Organises Flash Mobs At Malls, Railway Stations To Boost Voter...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Organises Flash Mobs At Malls, Railway Stations To Boost Voter...