BMC Elections 2026 Full Schedule, Polling Time, Results Date; Complete Details Inside

Mumbai is finally heading to the polls as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections are set to take place tomorrow, January 15. The long delayed civic exercise follows a formal announcement by the State Election Commission, which has released the complete timetable, voting hours and result dates for the crucial local body elections.

The polls are expected to play a key role in shaping civic governance in the country’s financial capital, covering issues ranging from infrastructure and transport to public health and sanitation.

Election schedule announced

The official election process began with the notification issued in December 2025. On December 15, the State Election Commission confirmed that elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Mumbai’s civic body, would be conducted in a single phase.

Polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, 2026. Voting will take place between 7.30 am and 5.30 pm at designated polling stations spread across Greater Mumbai. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for the following day, January 16.

Key dates to note

The nomination process for candidates commenced on December 23, 2025, giving aspirants a week to file their papers. Nominations closed on December 30, while January 2, 2026, was fixed as the final date for withdrawal of candidature. The final list of candidates contesting the elections was published on January 3.

Polling will be conducted across all 227 wards of Mumbai, making it one of the largest civic elections in the country in terms of scale and voter participation.

Voting hours and public holiday

To ensure maximum voter turnout, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared January 15, 2026, as a public holiday in municipal corporation areas. Voters have been advised to visit their assigned polling centres within the stipulated hours and carry valid identification documents.

Election officials have made arrangements to manage crowds and maintain smooth polling throughout the day.

Voter turnout expectations

As per PTI, over 1.03 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the BMC elections. The polls are being held under the Model Code of Conduct and in line with directives from higher judicial authorities to complete long pending local body elections in Maharashtra.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote.