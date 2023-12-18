 Tragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaTragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa

Tragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa

Three persons lost their lives, two in road accidents and one in a train mishap in Salcete even as another accident was reported at Dhargal on Sunday.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Margao: Three persons lost their lives, two in road accidents and one in a train mishap in Salcete even as another accident was reported at Dhargal on Sunday.

While a tempo driver died after his vehicle rammed against an electric pole at Chinchinim, a two-wheeler rider succumbed to his injuries in a road accident at Nuvem last night.

In the third accident, a woman was run over by a moving train while she was trying to cross the railway tracks at Majorda.

In the fourth accident, a pedestrian Chandrakant Kambli died on spot after being hit by speeding taxi at Dhargal.

The road mishap

The major road accident at Sucaldem-Chinchinim on Sunday morning left a tempo truck driver dead and two injured, including a lady scooterist, who has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Goa Medical College, Bambolim for treatment.

Cuncolim police station in-charge, PI Diego Gracias informed that the tempo truck driver Bipin Oram (26) was declared brought dead at the South Goa district hospital. Another occupant of the ill-fated vehicle, Bipin Nayak, who also sustained injuries and is convalescing at the district hospital.

Read Also
Goa: 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicular Accident At Dabolim, Probe On
article-image

Tragedy on the railway tracks

The scooter rider, Valencia Rodrigues, who sustained head injuries after being dashed by the ill-fated vehicle, has been rushed to the GMC, Bambolim.

PI Diego informed that the ill-fated tempo vehicle, involved in transporting fish, was proceeding towards Assolna from Chinchinim when the vehicle hit the oncoming scooter, heading towards Chinchinim, before ramming against an electric pole after losing control.

He said the tempo driver was brought dead at the South Goa district hospital. Though the driver has expired, the Cuncolim police has informed that a case will be registered against the deceased for rash and negligent driving.

Read Also
﻿Goa: 22-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Road Accident In Vasco
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa: Concerns Raised Over Licence For Construction Of Villas In Betalbatim

Goa: Concerns Raised Over Licence For Construction Of Villas In Betalbatim

Tragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa

Tragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa

Goa: Tourism Dept Flags Off Pay Parking At Colva, But Turns Blind Eye To Illegalities On Beach

Goa: Tourism Dept Flags Off Pay Parking At Colva, But Turns Blind Eye To Illegalities On Beach

Goa: Authorities Struggle To Get Applications For Hotels, Households Connected To Colva STP

Goa: Authorities Struggle To Get Applications For Hotels, Households Connected To Colva STP

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Know History And Significance Of The Day When State Got Freedom From...

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Know History And Significance Of The Day When State Got Freedom From...