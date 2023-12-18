Tragic Sunday: 4 Lives Snuffed Out In Four Accidents In Goa

Representational photo

Margao: Three persons lost their lives, two in road accidents and one in a train mishap in Salcete even as another accident was reported at Dhargal on Sunday.

While a tempo driver died after his vehicle rammed against an electric pole at Chinchinim, a two-wheeler rider succumbed to his injuries in a road accident at Nuvem last night.

In the third accident, a woman was run over by a moving train while she was trying to cross the railway tracks at Majorda.

In the fourth accident, a pedestrian Chandrakant Kambli died on spot after being hit by speeding taxi at Dhargal.

The road mishap

The major road accident at Sucaldem-Chinchinim on Sunday morning left a tempo truck driver dead and two injured, including a lady scooterist, who has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to the Goa Medical College, Bambolim for treatment.

Cuncolim police station in-charge, PI Diego Gracias informed that the tempo truck driver Bipin Oram (26) was declared brought dead at the South Goa district hospital. Another occupant of the ill-fated vehicle, Bipin Nayak, who also sustained injuries and is convalescing at the district hospital.

Tragedy on the railway tracks

The scooter rider, Valencia Rodrigues, who sustained head injuries after being dashed by the ill-fated vehicle, has been rushed to the GMC, Bambolim.

PI Diego informed that the ill-fated tempo vehicle, involved in transporting fish, was proceeding towards Assolna from Chinchinim when the vehicle hit the oncoming scooter, heading towards Chinchinim, before ramming against an electric pole after losing control.

He said the tempo driver was brought dead at the South Goa district hospital. Though the driver has expired, the Cuncolim police has informed that a case will be registered against the deceased for rash and negligent driving.