 ﻿Goa: 22-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In Road Accident In Vasco
According to Vasco police, the accident occurred at around 3.45 pm when Raju Naik (22) of Bogda-Sada was moving from the airport towards Shantinagar

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Representational image

VASCO: A youth was critically injured in an accident at Shantinagar on Friday evening. According to Vasco police, the accident occurred at around 3.45 pm when Raju Naik (22) of Bogda-Sada was moving from the airport towards Shantinagar.

“Naik was not wearing a helmet at the time and was moving along the road when he lost control of the bike which skidded and crashed into the rear of a city passenger bus moving in the same direction along the Shantinagar Highway,” said the source

Naik fell on the road with the impact while his bike skidded for a distance and went below the bus from behind.

The bus driver realised the accident and immediately stopped the bus, while locals immediately rushed an injured Raju Naik to GMC hospital for treatment where his situation is critical.

