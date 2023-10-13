Goa: 3 Injured In Multi-Vehicular Accident At Dabolim, Probe On

The minibus, Kadamba Bus and truck involved in an accident at Dabolim. | Vikram Nayak

VASCO: Three persons were injured in a mishap involving a Kadamba Bus, a minibus, and a stationary truck near the Dabolim junction on Thursday afternoon.

However, students in the KTC bus and a mechanic under the truck were lucky to have escaped unhurt.

The multi-vehicular road accident

According to information, a minibus (GA-04-T-2552) plying between Vasco and Margao struck a stationary truck (GA-04-T-0810) along the road, after it was hit by a Kadamba Bus (GA-03-X-0143) while attempting to overtake the minibus.

The minibus driver said both buses were moving in the same direction towards Vasco.

"However, as we reached the Dabolim junction, the Kadamba Bus which was on my right-hand side steered and brushed my vehicle sideways while overtaking and I had to move towards the left side which had a stationary truck. Left with no choice, I dashed against the truck and three persons were injured in the accident and have been shifted to the hospital," said the driver.

A resident said the KTC bus was carrying students and the truck had been parked after a breakdown with a mechanic under the truck for repairs.

Students and the mechanic had a narrow escape

“It is fortunate that the students and the mechanic under the truck had a lucky escape,” said the resident.

Vasco police rushed to the site and carried out the panchanama, before clearing the traffic that had been blocked due to the accident.

Vasco police have registered a case of an accident and are further investigating the incident.

