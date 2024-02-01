Goa: Woman Interrogated In Margao Child Abandonment Case, Criminal Aspect Probed

﻿The woman who claims to be the mother of the abandoned children. | The Goan Network

Margao: No further progress has been made in the Margao child abandonment case, a day after a woman claimed that the three-year-old girl child and a one-and-half-year-old boy found abandoned in the city were her daughter and son.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Margao, DySP Santosh Desai on Wednesday interrogated the woman. The police is also investigating into the criminal aspect of the case vis-à-vis the abandonment of the two minors in the city earlier this week.

Police conduct inquiry

DySP Desai informed that the police interrogated the woman to find out whether she has any details of the man, who is alleged to be the friend of her husband’s first wife. He said the police is investigating the criminal aspect of the case - the abandonment of the children at the Gandhi market and on the Aquem side of the Margao railway station.

“Whether or not, the woman is the mother of the two minor children falls in the domain of the Apna Ghar. The police is on the job to trace the man and the woman, who are alleged to have abandoned the minors at Margao,” he said.

Probe underway to ascertain woman's identity

Sources said though the woman has claimed that the two minors are her children, there is no documentation available with her to substantiate the claim. Efforts are underway to obtain the necessary documents from Maharashtra to shed light on whether the woman was the biological mother of the minor children.

The woman is presently staying at the one-stop centre run by women and child rights organization, Bailancho Ekvott.