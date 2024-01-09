Goa: Areal Woman Stabbed To Death By Nephew Over Property Dispute, Accused Arrested

The Maina Curtorim police team with the accused arrested in the murder of a 55-year-old woman from Sao Jose de Areal. | The Goan Network/Santosh Mirajkar

Margao: A 55-year-old woman from Padribhat in Sao Jose de Areal was stabbed to death allegedly by her nephew late Sunday night over a property dispute.

In a swift action, the accused Mario Oliveira was nabbed by the Maina Curtorim police and has been booked under sections 302 and 324 of the IPC for murder.

Victim declared dead upon hospital arrival

Sub-divisional Police Officer, DySP Santosh Desai informed that the injured woman Fulratina Fernandes and Juben Oliveira, both residents of Padribhat, Sao Jose de Areal, were shifted to the South Goa district hospital late in the night after the incident, wherein the woman was declared brought dead.

DySP Desai said injured Oliveira is a neighbour of the deceased and the accused and sustained injuries when he intervened to stop the accused.

Accused fled from spot after committing gruesome crime

Maina Curtorim Police Station in-charge, PI Arun Desai, said after committing the offence, accused Mario Oliveira fled from the crime spot in a black Alto car. “The police immediately formed a team under the supervision of SP, South Abhishek Dhania and SDPO Santosh Desai and the accused was nabbed with the help of technical surveillance and police control room," PI Desai informed.

The accused has been placed under arrest. Further investigation is in progress.