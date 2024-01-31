Goa: Tension Erupts In Malbhat Over Rent-A-Car Parking Blocking Road

Representative Image

Margao: Tension rent the air at Malbhat near the Bal Bhawan after local residents protested over the parking of rent-a-car on the road leading to the residential locality.

While the rent-a-car owner claimed that they had parked their vehicles along the road for washing at a service centre, the locals pointed out that the rent-a-car vehicles were blocking their way, including pedestrians and vehicles.

Faceoff between both parties after rent-a-car causes roadblock

The two sides came face to face on Tuesday evening after the locals found their way blocked and called the Margao police for their intervention. The locals pointed out that they had no issue with the car wash centre but insisted that their road should not be blocked by any vehicles, including rent-a-car vehicles.

“We have only demanded that the road leading to our residential locality is kept open free from any vehicles at all times. The authorities had in the past even challaned the vehicles, but in vain. Even our vehicle business is affected by the presence of these rent-a-cars,” informed Vishap Karapurkar.

A Margao police officer has warned the owners of the rent-a-car vehicles not to park their vehicles along the road.