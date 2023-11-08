Goa: Waterlogged Seraulim Subway Poses Nuisance, Health Hazard | The Goan Network

MARGAO: After the Comba subway at Margao, the road underpass built near the railway crossing at Seraulim is now waterlogged, posing a nuisance as well as a health hazard to motorists and travellers.

For, waterlogging has literally become the order of the day at the Seraulim subway. Locals believed that water finds its way to the subway from the stormwater nullah.

Panchayat demands action amid public backlash

As motorists and pedestrians have raised questions over the waterlogging of the subway when the monsoon has almost retreated, both the Seraulim Sarpanch Seema Shanke and her deputy Leslie Dourado pointed out that the panchayat has written letters to the Railways as well as the PWD to initiate action to stop the water flowing into the subway.

PWD officials said they will take up the work after rains

Sarpanch Shanke told the media that the panchayat had written to the PWD drawing the attention of the officials towards the waterlogging. “The PWD officials had replied saying they will take up the work after the rains,” she said.

Deputy Sarpanch Leslie said the panchayat has also written to the railway to repair the height barrier at the subway after it was damaged in an accident.

Leslie pointed out that the authorities will have to install a pump at the subway to pump out the water in the event they cannot ascertain the source of the water finding its way into the underpass. “We will again remind the PWD to take up the work on priority since the monsoon has subsided,” he said while suspecting that the water entering the subway is from a stormwater nullah.

