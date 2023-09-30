Goa: Margao Lady Staffer Levels Harassment Charges Against PWD Engineer

The Goan Network

MARGAO: The PWD, Water Supply at Monte-Margao witnessed an uproar after a lady staffer alleged harassment by an officer on Friday.

The lady staffer, was later rushed to the South Goa district hospital in an ambulance after she complained of uneasiness.

The lady staffer alleged that the PWD engineer has been meting out harassment to her without any reason, by directing her to do duties, which does not fall in her jurisdiction. Saying that she has been employed to work as a data operator, the lady, however, claimed that the engineer has been asking her to do the work of a meter reader. “I have put in long years of service, but this officer has started meting out harassment to me since assuming officer some months ago,” she said.

Engineer denies allegations

The engineer, however, denied the allegations leveled by the lady staffer, saying that duties have been allocated to the staffer as per the rules.

He further said that he has kept his higher-ups in the loop concerning the lady staffer, saying that it’s now up to his seniors to initiate action in the matter.