 Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara Construction
Goa: Villagers In Mudder-Khandepar Urge Minister Ravi Naik To Revoke Section 144 & Halt Bandhara Construction

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Concerned villagers from Mudder-Khandepar, met Minister Ravi Naik urging him to revoke Section 144 and immediately halt the ongoing construction of Bandhara | The Goan Network

Concerned villagers from Mudder-Khandepar, met Minister Ravi Naik urging him to revoke Section 144 and immediately halt the ongoing construction of Bandhara. Naik, in response, provided reassurance that he would engage in discussions regarding this matter with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Minister of Water Resources, Subhash Shirodkar.

Mudder-Khandepar villagers urge Minister to revoke Section 144

Muddar Bandhara construction

The implementation of Section 144 in the region was prompted by the anticipation of significant public protests in response to the initiation of Bandhara construction. The local populace, deeply concerned about potential flooding issues that may arise upon the completion of the Bandhara, remains vigilant and apprehensive about the impending consequences.

