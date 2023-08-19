 Goa: 10 Persons Booked For Placing Goddess Idol In Front Of Church In Sancoale (VIDEO)
The Verna police have lodged the FIR against the 10 accused persons. "We have registered offense against 10 persons and doing formalities to summon them to the police station to investigate the matter," the police said.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
10 Persons Booked For Placing Goddess Idol In Front Of Church | Representative

Panaji, August 19: Goa Police have booked 10 persons for allegedy placing the idol of a goddess atop a structure infront of a church. The incident took place on Friday in Sancoale, South Goa, a video has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the people who placed the idol were seen urging people to come and seek the blessings of the goddess.

After the video went viral, people of the area informed the police of the incident and asked to take action to maintain peace. Police personnel were deployed in the area as a result.

article-image
