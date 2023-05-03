Goa: Several trees cut at illegal construction site at Sadolxem | Pixabay

Panchas and residents at the Poinguinim Gram Sabha have demanded action against a construction site in Sadolxem-Poinguinim.

“A migrant has done a lot of hill-cutting and felling of trees at Ope-Sadolxem. No license has been obtained from the Panchayat or the department concerned in this regard,” informed Poinguinim Sarpanch Savita Tawadkar.

Tawadkar further stated that Sadolxem panch Shilpa Prabhugaonkar and another ruling Panch member Mahesh Naik has intimated this to the panchayat.

“A written notice was issued to the person responsible for this construction,” Tawadkar told at the Gram Sabha on Sunday.

After that, most villagers demanded that a complaint be registered and action be taken in the matter.

Large number of trees have been felled at the site

The sarpanch, other Panch members and the panchayat secretary inspected the place after Sadolxem panch Shilpa Prabhugaonkar intimated the panchayat. They noticed that a large number of trees have been felled at the site and that, a road had been created by cutting the hill.

Pradeep Mokhardkar, Deepak Naik, Ajit Painginkar and other villagers demanded that if those people engaged in illegalities did not give proper answers to the written notice of the panchayat, then legal action should be initiated against them and no NOC be issued for electricity and water connections to the construction.

Dy Sarpanch Sunil Paingankar, Panchas Mahesh Naik, Satish Painginkar, Shilpa Prabhugaokar, Praveer Bhandari, Asmita Joshi, John Barreto, Rasika Velip and Panchayat Secretary Rajeev Naik Gaonkar were present at the Gram Sabha.