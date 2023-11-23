Goa: Victim’s Family Suspects Foul Play In Cylinder Blast Deaths

Representative Photo

Vasco: Four days after a cylinder blast killed a pregnant woman and her mother at New Vaddem, the family of the victims has suspected foul play in the incident.

According to information from Mormugao Dy Collector office, the brother of Shivani Rajawat (26) who lost her life along with her mother Jaidevi Chauhan (50) has suspected foul play and has filed a complaint in the matter.

“Since the death of the pregnant woman was within seven years of marriage, an enquiry into the death has to be done through the Magistrate/Dy Collector’s office under Section 176 CrPC,” said a source.

Brother suspects foul play

“The Dy Collector’s office conducted the inquest panchanama of the site on Sunday and the brother of the deceased woman has suspected foul play into the incident. The post mortem on the bodies of both women have been conducted and the body of the mother has been handed over to the family.”

“The body of Shivani Rajawat has been kept and we are waiting for forensic reports as of now. The police are already investigating on all the angles of the incident as of now," the source added. Meanwhile, another source said the brother did not feel there was any link to the cylinder because the cylinder had not burst nor had the cylinder pipe burnt in the incident.

“The brother feels the police should have immediately taken the forensic team to the site when there were two deaths due to an alleged cylinder blast and investigate in detail and collected all the evidence from the site so that it could be confirmed whether or not it was really an LPG cylinder blast.”

“The brother had filed a complaint with the Dy Collector but by then there were possibilities that evidence could have been altered or destroyed. The brother suspects the accident to be a case of murder because Shivani had told him some days back that she was involved in some quarrels and her mother had come to take the daughter back to their home in Gwalior till her delivery.”

The unfortunate mishap

“The brother said both the women, his sister and their mother, were to leave from Goa to Gwalior on the same day of the blast but were killed in the incident,” said the source. Shivani Rajawat (26), who was four months pregnant, and her mother Jaidevi Chauhan (50) were killed after a blast reportedly due to an LPG cylinder leakage at New Vaddem on Saturday morning.

Shivani and her husband Anurag Singh were staying in a rented flat in a building near Rashtroli temple at New Vaddem.

Anurag Singh works in the Navy and was not at home when the incident occurred and had gone to work on Friday night.