﻿Goa: Provide 3 free gas cylinders to all, demand locals

Mapusa: Although the special gram sabha was convened with a specific agenda to discuss the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certification and to provide information to farmers, some villagers took to the opportunity to raise issues concerning their welfare.

In Calangute, some locals sought to know why the three free cooking gas cylinders were being provided to only BPL families as inflation was hurting every segment of the society.

“Why only BPL families are entitled to three free cooking gas cylinders? The cost of cylinders has skyrocketed and therefore free cylinders should be provided to everyone,” locals suggested during the special gram sabha in Calangute.

During the election, the BJP in its manifesto had promised to provide three cooking cylinders free if the people of Goa elected them to power.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:20 AM IST