Goa: Lucky Escape For Family As Cylinders Catch Fire

SANGUEM: The family members of Imtiaz Sharmadi residing at Kariamoddi, Curchorem had a miraculous escape after the gas cylinders suddenly caught fire when his wife and another family member were cooking in the kitchen.

The fire soon engulfed the kitchen furniture giving no chance to the occupants to save any items from the kitchen. The fire damaged the total furniture in the kitchen and also damaged a deep freezer, dining table, geyser and other electronic gadgets causing loss to the tune of around ₹3,50,000/-.

The fire accident in kitchen

Imtiaz Shermadi informed that there was a family function at home and cooking was in progress for the ocassion when suddenly the two cylinders caught fire despite attempts by his wife Chandvi Shaikh to put off one of the two cylinders before it caught fire.

Chandvi Shaikh suffered injuries to her hands and legs and was referred to Curchorem Health Centre from where she is reported to have been shifted to District Hospital Margao.

The loss would have been all the more if it was not for the timely arrival of the Fire and Emergency Services who doused the fire before it spread to other rooms.

