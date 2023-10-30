Goa: Fire Breaks Out At Colvale Scrapyard; None Injured

MAPUSA: In yet another fire incident reported in a scrapyard in Colvale no injuries were reported but a timely fire saving operation prevented the fire from spreading to an adjacent scrapyard.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Sunday at Mushirvaddo, Colvale where most of the illegal scrapyards are housed. Fire personnel informed that goods worth ₹80,000 were destroyed in the fire while the fire personnel saved goods worth ₹20 lakh.

The fire accident

According to the fire department officials, the fire broke out at around 2 in the morning. Two fire tenders – one each from Mapusa and Pilerne – rushed to the site and fought the flames for almost three hours to bring the fire under control. Mostly waste paper and aluminium foil were destroyed in the fire, a fire official informed.

While the exact cause of the fire was not known even as police are investigating the matter. The scrapyard belonged to Sayazuddin Khan and Pramod Gupta.

Firefighters saved the day

“Prompt operations from our side prevented a catastrophe. There was a common wall between the affected scrapyard and another one adjacent to it. Several workers were housed in the other scrapyard but all were safely evacuated,” a fire officer informed.

The following fire personnel attended to the fire call: Dnyaneshwar Sawant sub officer, Anand Bandekar and Saish Chari both driver operators, Rama Naik leading firefighter and Ashok Volvoikar, Tukaram Redkar, Hemant Hanskutti, Vishal Patil and Rudresh Pandre all firefighters.

